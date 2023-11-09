Home

News

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress Candidate’s Convoy Attacked In Bemetara, Investigation Underway

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress Candidate’s Convoy Attacked In Bemetara, Investigation Underway

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Days after the first phase of the state polls, a Congress candidate's convoy has been attacked in Bemetara when he was returning from village Jhal late at night. Investigation is underway.

Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 1 Polling took place on November 7, 2023 and the Phase 2 Polling Date is November 17, 2023. Ahead of the second phase of voting in the Chhattisgarh Election 2023, the convoy of a Congress candidate has been attacked. The convoy of a Congress candidate from the Nawagarh assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, Guru Rudra Kumar, was allegedly attacked with stones in Bemetara on Wednesday, police said. The Congress candidate was returning from village Jhal late at night some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at his convoy, according to the police.

Trending Now

Congress Candidate’s Convoy Attacked, Investigation Underway

“Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar’s convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case,” Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, told ANI. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

You may like to read

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023

As mentioned earlier, the first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, November 7 and the second phase will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states. Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: First Phase Voting

The first phase polling started at 7 am for ten seats, which include Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.Voting for the remaining assembly constituencies, which include Pandaria, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, and Chitrakote began at 8

The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced a couple of months ago in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The date of vote counting for all states is December 3, 2023 but the polling date is different for different states.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.