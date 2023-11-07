Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Take A Look At Key Candidates, Top Constituencies That Are Going to Polls Today

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Former Chief Minister Raman Singh who is contesting from his seat of Rajnandgaon is among the prominent faces in the fray in Phase 1.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: There are a total of 223 candidates in fray for 20 seats.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: A total of 20 constituencies of Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in the first phase on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh has a 90-member house. Most of the seats are in the Naxal affected belts with the districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kabeerdham and Rajnandgaon among those that will go to the polls. The state is voting in two phases with the second phase to be held on November 17.

Trending Now

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh who is contesting from his seat of Rajnandgaon is among the prominent faces in the fray in Phase 1. State minister Kawasi Lakhma is in the fray from Konta from where he is the sitting MLA.

You may like to read

In 2018 the Congress won 17 of the 20 seats that will go to the polls in Phase 1. BJP had won 2 seats while Ajit Jogi’s party had won 1 seat.

223 Candidates In Fray For 20 Seats

There are a total of 223 candidates in fray for 20 seats. Over 5304 voting booths have been set up by the election commission for this phase. There are 40 lakh, 78 thousand ,681 voters in this phase. Of these, there are 19 lakh, 93 thousand, 937 male voters and 20 lakh, 84 thousand, 675 female voters.

As the Congress is jostling to remain in power in Chhattisgarh, the main Opposition – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – is also trying to regain control of the state it governed for 15 years, from 2003 to 2018, with both parties fielding their prominent leaders with a strong mass base.

List of 20 Constituencies Going to Polls Today

The 20 seats that will be contested on November 7 are Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

The fight is mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections and both sides have released their final list of candidates for the 90 seats.

Prominent Candidates In First Phase Of Polling

Prominent candidates in the fray include Raman Singh (BJP), Bhawna Bohra (BJP), Lata Usendi (BJP), Gautam Uike (BJP), Mohammad Akbar (Congress), Savitri Manoj Mandavi (Congress), Mohan Markam (Congress), Vikram Mandavi (Congress), and Kawasi Lakhma (Congress).

BJP has fielded former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh from the Patan assembly constituency, where he will be contesting against Congress’ Girish Dewangan.

Another key player from the BJP in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls is Bhawna Bohra, who will be contesting from the Pandariya seat against Congress’ Neelu Chandravanshi. Bhawna Bohra is known for her social work efforts and is popularly referred to as ‘Ambulance Wali Didi’. She has a strong background in both social service and politics, with active involvement in the Kavardha and Bemetra districts.

Congress leader Mohammad Akbar is also one of the key players, as he is the only Muslim candidate in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. He will be contesting from the Kawardha assembly constituency, where he contested for the first time in 2018 and emerged victorious against the BJP’s Ashok Sahu, despite the seat having a significant population of Sahus.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.