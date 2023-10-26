Home

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able To Regain Its Seat From BJP In Akaltara Constituency?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Saurabh Singh of BJP won the Chhattisgarh Election 2018 with 60,502 votes while Richa Jogi of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came second with 58,648 votes. What will happen this year?

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Only the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 are being held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17, 2023. Elections for 20 seats will be held in the first phase and in the second phase, the polls will be for the remaining 70 seats. The counting of votes will be done with the rest of the four states, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the constituency ‘Akaltara’, in 2018, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Saurabh Singh won the seat with 60,502 votes while Richa Jogi of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came second with 58,648 votes. Will BJP win this year or will Congress regain its seat, read further to know more..

Akaltara, Chhattisgarh Constituency

Akaltara is a Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Chhattisgarh and is a part of Jangir-Champa (SC) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency. Categorised as a ‘semi-urban seat’, it had a total of 2,02,784 voters in 2018 including 1,04,280 male voters and 98,503 female voters. In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018, the winner was BJP’s Saurabh Singh and in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2013, Chunnilal Sahu of Congress had won. This year, Raghvendra Singh will be representing Congress in this constituency and Saurabh Singh will represent Bhartiya Janata Party who also won in the last elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 1)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13 Last date for filing nominations: October 20 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 21 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 Date of poll: November 7 Date of counting: December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 2)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 21 Last date for filing nominations: October 30 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 31 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: November 2 Date of poll: November 17 Date of counting: December 3

