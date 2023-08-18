Home

Chhattisgarh Elections: BJP Candidate From Ramanujganj Express Confidence, Says ‘There is No Challenge, Just Have To Campaign’

Former Chhattisgarh minister Ramvihcar Netam would contest from Ramanujganj (ST) seat where he had suffered defeat in 2013 against incumbent Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh.

New Delhi: Ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly election, BJP leader and Ramanujganj candidate expressed confidence that the people in the state has made up their mind and are waiting for the election to take place to vote for the saffron party. Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leader Ramvichar Netam said that there is no challenge for him and he will just have to campaign to win the polls. His statement came a day after the BJP announced its first list of 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

“People have already made up their minds and waiting for the election…” says BJP leader on Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

#WATCH | “There is no challenge, people will be fighting the election…people have got the message, I just have to campaign. People have already made up their minds and waiting for the election…”: Ramvichar Netam, BJP leader and candidate from Ramanujganj, on Chhattisgarh… pic.twitter.com/fHMKyzZReW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2023

Eyeing a return to power in Chhattisgarh, the BJP on Thursday announced candidates for 21 constituencies, with Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel named from Patan constituency in Durg district, a seat held by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Vijay Baghel had defeated Bhupesh Baghel in 2008 assembly elections from the same seat. But in 2013 he lost to Bhupesh Baghel. Baghel also heads the 31-member ‘Ghoshna Patra Samiti’ or poll manifesto committee of the BJP for the coming polls.

The BJP had lost all these 21 seats, and all the candidates defeated in the 2018 state elections have been replaced. Most new candidates are BJP’s district-level leaders or zilla panchayat members.

Former Chhattisgarh minister Ramvihcar Netam would contest from Ramanujganj (ST) seat where he had suffered defeat in 2013 against incumbent Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh. Both Vijay Baghel and Netam did not contest the 2018 assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Devlal Halwa Thakur would contest from Daundi Lohara (ST) seat while former MLAs Sanjeev Shah, Shravan Markam and Lakhanlal Dewangan would contest from Mohla-Manpur (ST), Sihawa (ST) and Korba seats, respectively.

Rajnandgaon Zila Panchayat president Geeta Ghasi Sahu has been fielded from Khujji seat while Rajnandgaon Zila Panchayat vice president Vikrant Singh, a relative of senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh, will contest from Khairagarh seat.

The other candidates in the list are Bhulan Singh Maravi (from Premnagar seat), Prabhoj Minj (Lundra-ST), Mahesh Sahu (Kharsia), Harishchandra Rathiya (Dharamjaigarh- ST), Pranav Kumar Parpachhi (Marwahi- ST), Indrakumar Sahu (Abhanpur), Rohit Sahu (Rajim), Asharam Netam (Kanker-ST), Maniram Kashyap (Bastar-ST), Laxmi Rajwade (Bhatgaon), Shakuntala Singh Porthe (Pratappur- ST), Sarla Kosaria (Saraipali- SC) and Alka Chandrakar (Khallari).

Senior journalist and political analyst R Krishna Das said the BJP seemed to have declared candidates in the first list for the seats where there were not much differences within the party over the nominees.

While in 2018 the saffron party had drawn blank in all 21 seats, even in 2013 (when it retained power in the state) it had suffered defeat in 16 of these seats, he noted.

The Congress is yet to announce any candidate for the upcoming state elections.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

