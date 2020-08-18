New Delhi: A day after Ankhi Das, a senior Facebook India executive, filed a complaint with Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell unit alleging death threats, a case has now been filed against her by the Chhattisgarh Police on a complaint by a local journalist. Also Read - Facebook Row Over Hate Speech: BJP Plot or Congress Sketch? Delhi Assembly Panel to Probe Today

The police has filed an FIR against Das, who is Facebook’s Public Policy Director in India, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was filed last night by Raipur-based journalist Awesh Tiwari, who is among five persons named by Das in her complaint to the Delhi Police. Also Read - Facebook Plans to Merge With Instagram Direct And Messenger Chats: Report

Also, along with Das,the FIR has been filed against two more persons. They were identified as Ram Sahu from Mungeli of Chhattisgarh and Vivek Sinha of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Hate Speech Row: Top Facebook Official Ankhi Das Files Complaint With Delhi Cyber Cell Alleging Death Threat

Notably, she is at the centre of a raging political controversy as she has been accused of allowing ‘hate-speech’ content on the social media site, posted by individuals and groups linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her role was ‘exposed’ by US daily The Wall Street Journal, which said that she had claimed that punishing violations by those close to the BJP would hurt the social media giant’s business prospects in India.

The issue has triggered a major political storm, and a war of words between the BJP and the oppositions Congress, which has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe. The Parliamentary panel on IT, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is likely to seek explanation from Facebook in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)