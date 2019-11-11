New Delhi: Nearly a week after the Supreme Court demanded answer from the Chhattisgarh government over tapping the phone of a senior IPS officer and his family members, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said he has directed to form a 3-member committee, under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Home, to look into the matter.

He also informed that the committee will conduct a detailed investigation of the complaints and present a report within one month.

The development comes as the Supreme Court recently asked the Chhattisgarh government to file a detailed affidavit explaining who had ordered interception of the phones and the reasons behind it.

“Can the privacy of somebody be violated like this? Who ordered this? File a detailed affidavit,” the court said.

While hearing the case of phone tapping of Chhattisgarh’s Special Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Gupta and his family members, the apex court on November 4 had made the remark that ‘no privacy is left for anybody’ in the state.

During the hearing of the matter, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee asked the Chhattisgarh government whether the right to privacy of an individual can be violated in such a way.

The court also asked the IPS officer’s advocate not to politicise the issue by dragging the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the matter. In the petition, the IPS officer has arrayed the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister as one of the respondents.

The top court also took strong exception to the matter and said a separate FIR that has been lodged against an advocate who is representing the IPS officer before the apex court.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)