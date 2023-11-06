Chhattisgarh IED Blast: BSF Constable And Several Polling Team Members Injured

A joint party of BSF and District Force was going from Camp Marbeda to Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station with four polling teams from Chhotebetiya police station of district Kanker.

प्रतीकात्मक

Chhattisgarh: A BSF constable and two polling team members were injured in an IED blast that took place in Kanker today. A joint party of BSF and District Force was going from Camp Marbeda to Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station with four polling teams from Chhotebetiya police station of district Kanker. The injured are undergoing treatment, and their condition is normal, according to the police, as per news agency ANI.

Trending Now

(More details awaited.)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.