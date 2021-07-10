Raipur: Chhattisgarh police have filed a sedition case against G P Singh, an IPS officer, who was suspended earlier this week in a disproportionate assets case following raids at his premises by the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), officials said on Friday.Also Read - After Kempty Falls Fiasco, Devotees Seen Violating Coronavirus Protocol in Haridwar, Say 'Not Scared of Covid'

According to police, the documents recovered during the raids revealed that Singh was allegedly involved in promoting enmity and hatching a conspiracy against the established government and public representatives.

Singh was booked under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the IPC at Raipur’s City Kotwali police station late on Thursday night, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Yadav said.

The action was taken based on the seizure report filed by ACB/EOW to police in connection with the raids, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

The ACB/EOW which carried a three-day search at around 15 locations linked to Singh, an Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer, from July 1 to 3, claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth around ₹ 10 crore.

Singh, a 1994-batch officer, who was earlier ADG of the ACB and EOW, was posted as director of the state police academy before being suspended on July 5.

During the raid at the official residence of Singh in Raipur’s Pension Bada, some pieces of torn papers were found from the backyard of the house. When pieces of papers were rearranged, serious and sensitive contents were found to be written and typed on it, the FIR said.

“These papers contained objectionable comments against leaders of reputed political parties along with detailed plans of conspiracy. Besides, secret assessments related to representatives and candidates of different assembly constituencies along with comments on serious issues of the concerned area were also written on it. The papers also contained critical comments on several government schemes, policies, social and religious issues,” it said.

Similarly, the raid at the house of Mani Bhushan, an associate of Singh, in Raipur unearthed a five-page document, in which comments were written in English against public representatives, officials, government schemes and policies, it added. The seized documents contain provocative contents that can promote hatred and dissatisfaction against the government, the FIR said.