Home

News

India

3 Die Of Suffocation As Massive Fire Engulfs Chhattisgarh’s Korba Municipal Complex | Video

3 Die Of Suffocation As Massive Fire Engulfs Chhattisgarh’s Korba Municipal Complex | Video

Three people were killed as massive fire engulfed a commercial complex in Chhattisgarh's Korba city.

Seventeen persons, who were rescued from the complex, have been hospitalised in Chhattisgarh's Korba city. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Three people died of suffocation as a massive fire engulfed a commercial complex in Chhattisgarh’s Korba city. Many people were seen jumping from the upper floors of the building in a video shared on social media.

#WATCH | A fire broke out in Transport Nagar market of Korba in Chhattisgarh today. Three people have died and over ten people were rescued in the fire incident, said Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Collector Korba. pic.twitter.com/OJT45cxhqu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023

You may like to read

Korba Municipal Complex Fire | Top Developments

Seventeen persons, who were rescued from the complex, have been hospitalised, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The blaze broke out around 1.30 pm in a garment shop in the two-storey complex near Transport Nagar square, and gradually spread to other establishments, Korba collector Sanjeev Kumar Jha told PTI.

The complex houses 18 to 20 shops and a branch of a bank, he said.

In a video of the incident, some people can be seen jumping from a corner of the first floor onto a mattress held by people standing below.

Within 15 minutes of being alerted, fire fighting teams from NTPC, CSEB (Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board) and Balco reached the spot and personnel from the police, home guard and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) launched a rescue operation, the official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.