New Delhi: In a bid to bring the villagers from the remote areas of the Naxal affected Bastar region closer to the government, the Chattisgarh government has opened a "single window" to address all the issues related to public utilities such as Aadhar cards, and ration cards. To ease the process, the state government has organised a three-day camp from Wednesday in Sarkeguda village to facilitate the villagers of nearby villages including Silger to get their Aadhar cards and other documents.

The district administration has made arrangements to ensure that the villagers do not face any problems in visiting the camp site. The administration has planned to provide all the basic facilities to the villagers in one place through convenience camps in remote villages. Through the availed facility, the villagers have been facilitated to take benefits of schemes such as Aadhar card, ration card, Ayushman card, pension registration, and others.

Bastar Inspector General of Police, P Sundararaj said, "The life of tribals (villagers) has changed with the establishment of new camps in the areas. Four bridges are being built along the Indravati river and the number will increase to seven by 2022."

Earlier, a camp was organised in Kankerlanka village to make Aadhar cards, Ayushman cards, and ration cards for the villagers. The villagers of Minpa, Almagunda, Dabbakonta, Duled, Chintagufa had participated in the camp for getting pension documents, Aadhar cards, Ayushman cards, ration cards, etc.

Through this camp, a total of 900 Aadhar cards, 568 ration cards, and 570 Ayushman cards were made. Along with this, 138 eligible beneficiaries were registered for pension payment. The Chhattisgarh government in a statement said that facilitation camps will soon be set up in other Naxal-affected areas.

(With Inputs from IANS)