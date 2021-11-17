Raipur: After Punjab and Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh is also likely to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Talking to the media, Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo in Raipur said, “The chief minister will take a decision (on reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel) in the Cabinet meeting to be held on November 22.”Also Read - Maharashtra: 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Police in Gadchiroli District

Earlier, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government had also decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. According to the Chief Minister, Petrol and Diesel prices will get cheaper by Rs 4 and Rs 5, respectively. The new prices came into effect from midnight of November 16.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote, "In the Cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. From 12 o'clock tonight, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per liter for petrol and Rs 5 per liter for diesel."

To recall, the Modi government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel with an aim to bring down the unprecedented rise in the fuel prices. The Finance Ministry had said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10. It urged the states “to commensurately reduce” VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.