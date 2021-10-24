Raipur: Chhattisgarh Local Congress leaders & workers on Sunday entered into an ugly brawl at the party’s workers conference in Jashpur. The incident occurred when ex-dist president Pawan Agarwal started speaking about Minister TS Singh Deo. As seen in the video, Agarwal was pushed away by the Congress volunteers from the podium and stopped from speaking.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Surge to Record-High Levels, Costs 33% More Than Aviation Fuel | Check City-Wise Rates

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Local Congress leaders & workers enter into a brawl at party workers conference in Jashpur after party’s ex-dist pres Pawan Agarwal was pushed away from podium & stopped from speaking. He had started speaking on Min TS Singh Deo when the incident took place pic.twitter.com/7joKTUlYgE — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

