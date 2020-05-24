New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for medical screening and quarantining of people arriving in the state on domestic flights and trains amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Also Read - Passengers Coming by Flights to Madhya Pradesh Will be Scanned For COVID-19 on Their Arrival

A directive about the SOP was issued by the General Administration Department Secretary Dr Kamalpreet Singh on May 22, a public relations department official here said. Also Read - Aarogya Setu App Must, 14-Day Quarantine: Govt Issues Guidelines For Domestic, International Travel | Details Here

The people interested to return to Chhattisgarh from other states must register themselves with the state portal, and district collectors would inform the nodal officers of the concerned gram panchayat or urban wards to ensure compliance of quarantine protocols after the arrival of the passengers, he said quoting the directive. Also Read - Wahid Biryani in Lucknow Turns Vegetarian For First Time in 65 Years to Feed Migrant Workers Passing City of Nawabs Daily

With domestic air services resuming from May 25, the Raipur Municipal Corporation commissioner will coordinate with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and local police to set up facilitation centres for passengers at the Swami Vivekanand Airport here, he said.

Health desks will be set up in these facilitation centres, and passengers will be subjected to a medical check- up, including thermal screening, and those showing coronavirus symptoms will be admitted in the airport’s isolation kiosk, he added.

Those showing no symptoms would be placed in 14-day quarantine at government centres, homes or paid facilities, the official said, adding that passengers will have to submit a written undertaking they will strictly follow isolation norms.

“Baggage will be sanitised at the airport and only select vehicles whose details are with the transport department will be allowed to pick and drop passengers,” he said.

“Similarly, the district administration would work in co-ordination the railways to set up facilitation centres at stations. The SOP for medical screening and quarantining for train passengers will be the same as air travelers.” he added.