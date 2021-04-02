Durg: Keeping the rising coronavirus situation in mind, the district administration on Friday imposed complete lockdown in Durg district of Chhattisgarh from April 6. The total lockdown in Durg district will be in place till April 14. Issuing an order, Durg district collector Sarveshwar Bhure said that the vaccination drive will continue during the lockdown. Moreover, the essential services will be allowed during the week-long lockdown in the district. The decision to impose lockdown was taken after a meeting with the officials in the district. Also Read - Mumbai Won't Go Under Total Lockdown, No Proposal to Shut Malls, Religious Places: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner

Amid the spike in cases, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed district collectors to decide upon imposing lockdown in their respective areas, taking into account the situation at the local level.

The development comes as Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded 4,617 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, which pushed the state’s caseload to 3,53,804. As per updates from the state’s health department, the death toll rose to 4,204 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection and co-morbidities.

The number of recoveries reached 3,20,613 after 57 people were discharged from hospitals and 950 completed home isolation. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh now stands at 28,987. The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 1,327 and 996 of the new cases, respectively.

While the total count of infections in Raipur has reached 66,999, including 914 deaths, Durg’s caseload has increased to 40,068, including 754 deaths. Rajnandgaon witnessed 437 new cases, Bilaspur 288 and Mahasamund 182 among other districts.