Chhattisgarh Lockdown News: As expected, a 7-day lockdown will come into effect from July 22 in municipal limits of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur and Birgaon in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases there. During the lockdown, which will end on July 28 midnight, several activities will be prohibited.

"The entire area under Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Birgaon Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Raipur district has been declared as containment zones", collector S Bharathi Dasan said in an order.

"Of the 5,407 COVID-19 cases in the state thus far, 1,172 cases are from Raipur district alone. Of these 1,172, 950 have been reported just in the last month itself", the official further informed.

He also said that thus far, a total of 200 containment zones have been identified in Raipur and Birgaon municipal corporation areas, of which, 165 are still active. Despite this, he added, the number of cases are rising steadily in these 2 urban areas.

The guidelines to be followed during the lockdown are as follows:

(1.) Officials and employees will work from home; no public transport, including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws, will operate.

(2.) Those on emergency medical duty will be allowed to move. Similarly, private vehicles engaged in essential services or transportation of essential commodities will be allowed to operate.

(3.) Movement of commercial vehicles in prohibitory zones allowed during night hours only.

(4.) All shops, commercial institutions and weekly markets will remain closed; however, certain relaxations have been allowed for factories, construction works and labour works.

(5.) In case a worker is found COVID-19 positive in these factories, the management will have to bear the entire cost of treatment of the patient.

(6.) These prohibitory orders will, however, not be applicable in factories/units based in rural areas of Raipur district.

(7). All religious, cultural and tourism spots will remain closed and banks will function at minimum strength.

(8.) Vegetables, fruits, eggs, mutton, chicken, fish can be sold from 6 AM till 10 AM during the lockdown. Home delivery of milk and newspapers allowed from 6 AM till 9.30 AM.

