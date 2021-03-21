New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to shut the schools, colleges and Anganwadis after the state recorded the highest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases this year, reports news agency ANI quoting state minister Ravindra Choubey. Schools, colleges and Anganwadis will be closed in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect, the minister said. Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 1,273 COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 3,23,153, according to state government data. Also Read - India Logs Over 43,000 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike In Nearly 4 Months | Key Points

The death toll rose to 3,940 with 11 people succumbing to the infection, while the number of recoveries reached 3,11,520 after 30 people were discharged from hospitals and 257 completed home isolation, a health official said. The number of active cases in state stands at 7,693, he added.

“Raipur district accounted for 426 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 59,055, including 833 deaths. Durg witnessed 391 new cases and Bilaspur 50. Of the deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Saturday, six on Friday and one earlier,” he further elaborated.

With 36,393 samples tested on Saturday, the number of tests in the state has gone up to 54,08,163.

(With inputs from agencies)