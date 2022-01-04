Chhattisgarh Lockdown News Today: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state and banned all public events as preventive measures. Night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM should be implemented, the CMO said in the order.Also Read - West Bengal Travel Update: The State Restricts Flights From Delhi And Mumbai, Details Inside

In the fresh order, the Chhattisgarh government said the complete ban has been imposed on processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural and sports events in every district.

The state government further added that random testing for COVID-19 at railway stations and borders of the state will start for the state-bound passengers.

Ban imposed on processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural & sports events in every district. Random testing for COVID-19 at railway stations & borders of the state. Daily reporting of hospital beds, stock of medicines, and availability of oxygen: CMO Chhattisgarh — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

The state government also added that in districts with a positivity rate of 4% or more all schools, Anganwadi centers, libraries, swimming pools, malls, cinemas, marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, auditoriums should be closed.

Giving details, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he has instructed collectors and SPs to ensure compliance of all possible measures to contain the transmission of coronavirus, stating that the objective is to limit the risk of spread of the infection and not to slow down economic activities.

In the meantime, the district officials have also been instructed to hold meetings with non-government doctors, private hospitals, NGOs and media representatives to devise strategies to check the spread of the infection and keep a tab on false news and reports about the pandemic.

Collectors and SPs should also hold meetings with Chamber of Commerce representatives, owners of malls, gyms, cinema halls, theatres, hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, auditoriums and wedding venues besides wholesalers and event management groups to ensure that these places function with only one third of their capacity.

RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for all passengers arriving at airports in Chhattisgarh from other states, while people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will have to submit a negative RT-PCR test report no older than 72 hours from the date of travel, the order said.

Local administrations have been asked to set up micro or mini containment zones wherever necessary. According to the directive, official call centres should remain active 24 hours a day for people who are in home isolation, while infected persons in home isolation in rural areas should be monitored by Mitanin (health volunteers).