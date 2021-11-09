Chhattisgarh Unlock Guidelines: As coronavirus cases have gone down, the Chhattisgarhon Tuesday allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 100 per cent capacity in Raipur and some other districts.Also Read - Sri Lanka Mulls Making Covid Vax Cards Mandatory

Giving further details, Raipur Collector Saurabh Kumar said the state government has issued an order in this regard along with a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for exhibiting films in cinema halls and multiplexes.

It must be noted that the government had in June this year allowed reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes, which were shut after cases surged during the second wave of the pandemic.

List of guidelines:

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to run with full occupancy.

The audiences must possess COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

In containment/buffer zones, cinema halls will not be allowed to open.

The theatres must ensure their staffers are fully vaccinated.

The entry and exit points and common areas should have touch-free dispensers besides sanitisers.

The theatres, multiplexes and cinema halls must maintain a temperature ranging between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius through air conditioning

The COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, will have to be followed by all.

People having symptoms like cold, cough, fever will not be allowed inside premises.

To avoid overcrowding at the ticket counters, online and advance booking of shows will be allowed.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh recorded 22 new coronavirus infections and two deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 10,06,220, while the death toll reached 13,586. Raipur district recorded eight new cases, Korba recorded five and Durg district recorded three cases. No fresh case was reported in 20 districts. With 29,225 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,37,97,302.