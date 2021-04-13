Durg: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday extended lockdown in Durg for the next 5 days. Notably, the Durg district which was under lockdown from April 6, will now be there till April 19. Issuing an order, Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure said that the lockdown will continue as before in the district. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19, To Resume Shoot Soon Along With Sudhanshu Pandey

Earlier, the lockdown was announced in the district from April 6 to 14. Instructions have been given to stop all other services except the essential ones. The district has decided to extend the lockdown limit for the purpose of breaking the coronavirus chain. It must be noted here that the lockdown has been imposed in 15 districts of Chhattisgarh to check the corona infection.

The development comes as Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 4,56,873 on Monday with the addition of 13,576 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by 132 to 5,031. Notably, this is the sixth consecutive day when the state has recorded more than 10,000 cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 98,856 after 162 people were discharged from hospitals while 4,274 others completed their home isolation stay.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts witnessed 3,442 and 1,591 new cases, respectively, during the day. While the count of infections in Raipur has reached 94,753, including 1,261 deaths, Durg’s caseload rose to 56,986, including 953 fatalities.