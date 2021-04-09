Raipur: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, a 10-day complete lockdown will be observed in Raipur from April 9, Friday. As per an official order issued on April 7, all the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period. Besides, strict COVID-19 containment zone measures will be implemented in Raipur from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19. However, essential shops and service providers would be exempted, the state government’s order said. Also Read - Telangana Govt Tightens Rules Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, to Impose Rs 1000 Fine For Not Wearing Mask

The district administration had announced to impose a lockdown 2 days back so that people could buy essential items before the restrictions came into force. Speaking to reporters, Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan had asserted, “Because of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, it has become necessary to impose stricter restrictions on the movement of people and other activities to contain the spread of infection.” Also Read - Taking a Flight Amid Second Wave of COVID-19? Check State-wise Restrictions, Rules on Testing And Quarantine Here | Full List

Teams of police and municipal personnel can be seen on the streets to ensure lockdown regulations are not violated. People are being allowed to step out of their homes for medical emergencies, COVID-19 testing, and vaccination. Also Read - COVID News Live: Total 90 Students Test Coronavirus Positive At IIT Roorkee In Last Few Days

Raipur Lockdown: What’s Allowed, What’s NOT

Offices of Central government, state government, semi-government, as well as private offices and banks will remain closed.

Offices related to telecom, railway, and airports will be allowed to function

Shops selling liquor and commercial establishments will remain closed.

All religious, cultural, and tourism spots will remain shut.

All kinds of public meetings, social, religious and political programmes will be banned during this period.

Medicine stores, spectacles shops, petrol/diesel pumps and LPG cylinder outlets have been exempted from the lockdown purview.

Yesterday, the local administration also announced a lockdown in Rajnandgaon district in view of a steady rise in cases. Earlier, a nine-day complete shutdown was imposed in Durg to curb an alarming rise of corona infections.