Bemetara: A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a minor boy for refusing to have unnatural sex with him, police in Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh said on Tuesday.

Pankaj Vishwakarma took the boy to an isolated spot near Bijabhata Murum mine and killed him with a sharp weapon on Monday and then fled after hiding the body, Bemetara police station official Prem Prakash Awadhiya said.

After the child's parents filed a missing complaint, a probe zeroed in on Vishwakarma, he added.