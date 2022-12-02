Chhattisgarh Mine Collapse: 4 Dead, Several Injured. Rescue Ops Underway

At least 4 people have died and several others injured due to a mine collapse in Chhatisgarh's Malgaon on Friday. Police and an SDRF team reached the spot, and the rescue operation is underway.

More to follow…