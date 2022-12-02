Chhattisgarh Mine Collapse: 4 Dead, Several Injured. Rescue Ops Underway

At least 4 people have died and several others injured due to a mine collapse in Chhatisgarh's Malgaon on Friday. Police and an SDRF team reached the spot, and the rescue operation is underway. JCB machines are being used to dig out dead bodies.

Published: December 2, 2022 3:21 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Chhattisgarh Mine Collapse: At least 4 people have died and several others injured due to a mine collapse in Chhatisgarh’s Malgaon on Friday. Police and an SDRF team reached the spot, and the rescue operation is underway. JCB machines are being used to dig out dead bodies.

