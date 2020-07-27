New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death allegedly by her cousin in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. A police official said that the incident took place on July 24, when the girl accompanied the accused to a forest for grazing of livestock. Also Read - Pregnant Woman Carried In Utensil Across River To Hospital in Chhattisgarh, Delivers Still-Born
The police have arrested the accused, who during an interrogation admitted to the crime and revealed that he killed her by smashing her head with a stone. "He then threw the victim's body in a waterfall and returned home", the official said.
He added that the accused, a minor has been booked under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.