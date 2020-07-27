New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death allegedly by her cousin in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. A police official said that the incident took place on July 24, when the girl accompanied the accused to a forest for grazing of livestock. Also Read - Pregnant Woman Carried In Utensil Across River To Hospital in Chhattisgarh, Delivers Still-Born

The police have arrested the accused, who during an interrogation admitted to the crime and revealed that he killed her by smashing her head with a stone. "He then threw the victim's body in a waterfall and returned home", the official said.