New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases nearing 100, the Chhattisgarh government on Monday extended the restrictions imposed in state districts and implemented Section 144 of the CrPC for the next three months in a bid to contain the spread of the viral disease. Chhattisgarh has no deaths recorded so far.

As per the reports submitted by collectors of all 28 districts, the situation is yet to be brought under complete control and there is still a possibility of spread of the coronavirus infection in several places, a public relations department official said quoting the notification.

"Therefore, in view of the present circumstances and proposals by district collectors, it is inevitable to extend the period of Section-144, which bars assembly of four or more people, for next three months to contain the transmission of COVID-19," the notification said.

As a result, restaurants, hotel bars and clubs will remain closed till May 31, while sports complexes and stadiums will continue to be shut till further orders of the state government.

The Chhattisgarh government said that there will be strict consequences against those found violating the prohibitory orders.

The state tally of COVID-19 cases surged by 25 on Sunday, taking the total cases to 92. Out of these, there are 33 active cases in the state while 59 people have been discharged so far after recovery.