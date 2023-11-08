Chhattisgarh Polls: Three Teachers On Election Duty Killed As SUV Collides With Truck In Kondagaon

Polling in the Kondagaon district was held in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Tuesday in which votes were cast in 20 of the state's 90 constituencies.

Kondagaon: Three school teachers on polling duty lost their lives when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Wednesday. The incident took place in the early hours near Bahigaon village under Keshkal police station limits when the polling officials were returning after submitting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at Kondagaon district headquarters.

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying the officials collided with a truck, killing two of them on the spot. The other official succumbed to injuries during treatment in a hospital, according to officials. The school teachers were identified as Shiv Netam, Santram Netam and Harendra Uikey.

Polling in the Kondagaon district was held in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Tuesday in which votes were cast in 20 of the state’s 90 constituencies. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he added. The second phase of Chhattisgarh elections will be held on November 17.

The constituencies which are going for polls in the first phase include Pandaria, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakote, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta. There are a total of 223 candidates in the fray for 20 seats. 5304 voting booths have been set up by the election commission for this phase.

.