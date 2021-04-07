Raipur: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, the state government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Raipur district for 10 days starting April 9. Strict COVID-19 containment zone measures will be implemented in Raipur from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19, the district administration said. All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period, said Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan. Also Read - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh Send SOS Over COVID Vaccine Shortage, Centre Says 'No Scarcity Anywhere'

Because of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, it has become necessary to impose stricter restrictions on the movement of people and other activities to contain the spread of infection, the collector said in a press conference. Also Read - Every Indian Deserves Chance to Safe Life: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 Vaccine Age Limit

Accordingly, during the lockdown period, the border of the district will be completely sealed and all shops, including those selling liquor, and commercial establishments will remain closed except medical stores.

Offices of Central government, state government, semi-government, as well as private offices and banks will remain closed while those related to telecom, railway, and airports will be allowed to function, the order said.

All religious, cultural, and tourism spots will remain shut and all kinds of public meetings, social, religious and political programmes will be banned during this period, it said.

With the detection of 9,921 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, taking the state’s caseload to 3,68,269, a health department official said.

With 53 more deaths caused due to the viral infection and co-morbidities, the statewide toll mounted to 4,416, the official said.

The state has witnessed 54,171 coronavirus cases and 561 deaths in the last one month.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,821 and 1,838 of the new cases, respectively.

While the cumulative count of the infection in Raipur has reached 76,427, including 1,001 deaths, Durgs caseload has increased to 45,891, including 812 fatalities.

Rajnandgaon recorded 940 new cases, Bilaspur 545 and Mahasamund 468, among other districts, he said.