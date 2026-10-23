Chhattisgarh Shocker: 7-year-old girl raped and killed, sniffer dog helps trace body

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district after going missing on October 19. Police recovered her body with the help of sniffer dogs and arrested a suspect.

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: 7-year-old girl raped and killed, sniffer dog helps trace body | Image: AI

Chhattisgarh Shocker: A shocking case has surfaced from Chhattisgarh, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Korba district, three days after she went missing. Police recovered the minor girl’s body on Thursday from bushes behind a poultry farm located near the Rajgamar police chowki area. Investigators used sniffer dogs to trace the suspect. The accused was arrested from his house in the Ravanbhatha locality.

What Exactly Happened?

According to police, the minor girl had gone missing on October 19, when she left home to buy something from a grocery shop. When the girl did not return home, her father approached police station and filed a missing complaint.

Preliminary probe revealed that the girl’s family had moved to Rajgamar from Sakti district four months ago. Her father works at a poultry farm.

On Thursday, police received a distress call that a child’s body was lying in bushes behind the poultry farm. A police team, along with forensic and a sniffing dog team, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Key Highlights

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district.

Police recovered her body from bushes behind a poultry farm.

A sniffer dog helped investigators to trace the suspect in Ravanbhatha.

The accused was identified as Ajay alias Amit Chauhan, a resident of Devmati Para.

The accused allegedly confessed to the crime, further investigation is underway.

Sniffer Dog Leads Police To Suspect’s House

The sniffer dog led cops to a house in Ravanbhatha, after which they detained the man. The suspect was identified as Ajay alias Amit Chauhan, who hails from Devmati Para, around 60 km from Rajgamar.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Korba, Lakhan Patle said Chauhan told police that he came to Ravanbhatha on Monday to meet a woman he claimed was his second wife. He spotted the girl, took her into the bushes, raped her, and then murdered her. The accused man then fled the spot after committing the crime.

Police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and IPC

Further investigation into the case is underway.