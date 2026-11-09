Chhattisgarh shocker: Man kills cousin’s 4-year-old son, removes kidneys, lungs, eyes in bid to make quick money

The accused, identified as Basudev alias Tangnu, had been browsing social media for ways to earn quick money.

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Chhattisgarh shocker: Man kills cousin’s 4-year-old son, removes kidneys, lungs, eyes in bid to make quick money | image: X

Chhattisgarh Shocker: A shocking and horrific incident has come to light in Chhattisgarh, where a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his cousin’s 4-year-old son in an attempt to make quick money. He allegedly killed the minor boy and removed his organs – kidneys, lungs and eyes – to sell them online. According to police, accused man was searching the internet and social media platforms for ways to earn quick money. Police found the child’s body dumped in a pit in Lodhenapath Mahua village in Jashpur district and arrested the accused man.

What Exactly Happened?

The accused was identified as Basudev alias Tangnu. The boy’s father, Ramjeet Ram, reached Sanna police station on November 7 and filed a missing-persons complaint, telling cops his son had been missing since November 5.

The 36-year-old father moved with his family to Sanna village in 2025 in search of work. The family started living in a hut near the Aamatchua river dam. Basudev, who is a maternal cousin, frequently visited the family.

While searching for the minor kid near a maize field, the family found his body covered in a blanket and quilt. The body was stuffed inside a sack and was partially buried in a water-filled pit.

The Confession

When investigators detained Basudev, a resident of nearby Chalni Gorrapath village, and started questioning him, he allegedly confessed that he got fed up with the daily wage work and wanted to make quick money.

Police said that the accused regularly searched the internet and social media platforms in order to find ways to earn quick money. During this process, he developed the idea of selling body parts of young children.

The Crime

On November 5, Basudev lured the boy and took him to different places, where he gave the child liquor and chicken.

When the boy fell asleep under the influence of alcohol, the man allegedly slit his throat and cut open his body. The accused then removed the child’s kidneys, lungs and eyes and kept them in a plastic bucket.

He then wrapped the body in a blanket, put it in a sack, and dumped it in a water-filled pit in a field.

Police Recovered Weapon

Acting on the confession, investigators recovered murder weapons and a plastic bucket containing body parts and other material from a pit.

Further investigation into the case is underway.