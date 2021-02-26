Raipur: Here comes another shocker from Chhattisgarh where a 42-year-old woman was beaten to death by her own son’s friend after she reportedly resisted a molestation attempt by a youth in Mahasamund district in Chattisgarh. According to updates from police, the accused has been identified as Chintamani Patel who was a friend of the woman’s son and residents of the same village. Also Read - Travel Guidelines For Delhi: Tourists Arriving From These States Need to Furnish a Negative COVID-19 Report

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Basna police station area of the district when the accused reached his friend's house to call him for watching over his harvester, which was parked in a nearby field.

Then the victim told the accused that his son was not at home. The woman then accompanied the accused as it was late and he was going alone," Lekhram Thakur, Station House Officer (SHO) Basna was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

However, the accused on their way to the field attempted to molest the woman. When she objected, he hit her with a stone on the head. However, some villagers rushed to the spot after the victim raised alarm and narrated the incident before she collapsed. But the accused fled the spot after crowd gathered there.

Police further added that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment. However, the accused was arrested on Thursday based on the statement by the victim.