Home

News

Chhattisgarh HORROR: 2 Sisters Gang-Raped During Raksha Bandhan Festivities In Raipur, BJP Leader’s Son Among 10 Held

Chhattisgarh HORROR: 2 Sisters Gang-Raped During Raksha Bandhan Festivities In Raipur, BJP Leader’s Son Among 10 Held

The incident took place on Thursday night, the sisters, accompanied by a male friend, were returning to Raipur from Tumgaon village after celebrating Raksha Bandhan festival.

Representational Image

Raipur: Two sisters, one of them a minor, were allegedly gang-raped in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh while the victim’s were returning from celebrating Raksha Bandhan at the home of the older sister’s fiance on Thursday night. According to the police, 10 suspects, including a local BJP leader’s son, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Trending Now

Giving details, a senior police official said that on Thursday night, the sisters, accompanied by a male friend, were returning to Raipur from Tumgaon village after celebrating Raksha Bandhan festival when three of the accused men intercepted them near Bhansoj village.

You may like to read

The trio allegedly robbed them of cash and mobile phones while the other seven accused reached the spot on four motorcycles in the meantime, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal told news agency PTI citing a complaint filed by the two victims at the Mandir Hasaud police station.

The accused took the two sisters to an isolated place away from the main road and allegedly raped them.They also thrashed the man accompanying them, the SSP said, adding that the victims, aged 19 years and 16 years, filed a complaint at around 1 am on Friday, following which the police swung into action and nabbed the accused.

“Multiple police teams were constituted, and as per the description of the accused provided by the victims and other information, all ten accused were identified and arrested by morning,” Agrawal said.

The accused were booked under sections 376 D (gang rape), 376 DA (gang rape on woman under sixteen years of age) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

“Of the arrested men, Poonam Thakur, who is a habitual offender, is the main accused in the case. Five cases were registered against him at Mandir Hasaud and Arang police stations in the past. He was arrested in 2019 and 2022 on the charges of murder and rape, respectively. He had got bail only last month,” the SSP said.

According to police, Thakur’s father Laxminarayan Singh Thakur is a local BJP functionary based in Mandir Hasaud.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Chhattisgarh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES