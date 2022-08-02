Raipur: A 19-year-old student died and 55 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at a women’s hostel of a private college in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, a health official said on Tuesday. The matter came to light on Monday when district health officials learnt that a large number of students from Ved Women’s Hostel were admitted to a private hospital in Bhilai, the official said.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Most 'Atrocity Prone' State For Dalits, SCs And STs In India, Bihar Follows

It was found that at least 55 women pursuing skill development training courses in Rastogi College were admitted at a hospital since July 30, with symptoms of vomiting and dysentery, he said. At present, 51 students are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said, adding that four were discharged.

A student identified as Kamini Churendra, who was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Rajnandgaon district with similar symptoms, died on Sunday, the official said. Churendra was taken from the hostel to her home in Balod district by her family on July 29 and later admitted in Rajnandgaon, he said.

Durg collector Pushpendra Meena ordered an enquiry into the incident and a team of officials, including the district’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr J P Meshram met the affected students and carried out an inspection of the hostel, the official said. During the inspection, hostel inmates complained about the quality of food and mentioned that the water was being dispensed from an old cooler, he said.

“Water samples from water tanks, purifier and cooler machines have been sent to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for clinical testing. Prima facie, it seems like contaminated water could be the cause for the illness,” the official said.

Despite repeated complaints by students about the quality of food and water, the hostel management did not address the issue, he said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. Durg Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv said a FIR is being registered against the hostel management under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.