Ranchi: Two people have died and five were injured on Thursday after wall of a house collapsed in Madan Mohan Malviya Ward, Jagdalpur, due to heavy rains in the region.

The IMD has issued a bulletin forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Karnataka over the next two days apart from Odisha. Gujarat is also expected to get heavy rainfall by Friday as per Skymet.

Heavy rain was also been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Meanwhile, the flood situation has remained grim in Maharashtra and Karnataka with no abatement in rainfall and release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days.

A report said that the Army, which is assisting the respective state governments in relief and rescue operations, has rescued 500 persons apart from providing medical aid and distributing food packets to those affected.

Rescue operations were undertaken in Maharashtra in the villages of Birwadi and Asankoli in Raigad district and Mouje Digraj, Haripur and Nandre villages of Sangli and Kohlapur districts. Over 1,200 people are reported to be stranded in these villages.

Meanwhile, Goa is also on high alert. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government is on “high alert” in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in next few days, and people have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Goa, including the state capital Panaji.