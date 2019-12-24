

















New Delhi: The counting of votes for 151 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh began at 8 am on Tuesday and the final results are expected till noon.

Polling for 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats to elect corporators for 2,831 wards took place on December 21, Saturday. Re-polling was held at booth number 399 in Maharishi Valmiki Ward (32) in Raipur Municipal Corporation on December 23.

In six wards, corporators were elected unopposed. Besides, no nominations were received in three wards while all nominations were withdrawn in two places. Election was not held in a ward in Dornapal Nagar Panchayat due to the death of a candidate.

A voter turnout of 66.05 per cent was recorded, State Election Commissioner Thakur Ram Singh had said, adding that the figure was provisional and might increase. There were 40,05,353 eligible voters, including 20,00,303 women.

The state will have indirect election for the posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of other civic bodies for the first time since its creation in 2000. As per the new rules, mayors and chairpersons will be elected by corporators and not directly by people.

