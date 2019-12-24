Live Updates

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: 103 nagar panchayats, 1545 wards

    Current tally
    BJP- 245
    Congress – 318
    JCCJ- 09
    Others- 89

  • 11:22 AM IST
    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: 10 municipal corporations, 545 wards
    Current tally :
    BJP- 107
    Congress- 159
    JCC(J)- 15
    Others – 41
  • 11:20 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: Of the total 545 wards in 10 municipal corporations, Congress leading in 159, BJP 107, JCC(J) 15, Others 41.

  • 10:53 AM IST
    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: In Durg, counting of post ballots is underway. Congress ahead in 26 wards. BJP leading in 13. Independents ahead in 8
  • 10:51 AM IST
    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: Independent candidate Beni Sonwani wins from ward number 9 of Fingeshwar Gariyaband nagar panchayat. BJP’s Manju Harit emerges victorious from ward number 13.
  • 10:44 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: BJP’s Dinanath Sahu wins from ward number 9 of Bhakhara nagar panchayat

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: Independent candidate Chandan Dhruv registers victory from ward number 8 of Dantewada. Counting underway

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: Counting of postal ballots completed in Raipur. Congress ahead on 38 wards, BJP leading on 23.

  • 10:26 AM IST
    Chhattisgarh Urban Body Election Results LIVE: Of the total 103 nagar panchayats, BJP leading on 14, Congress 17.
    Take a look at the current tally here:

    BJP 14

    Cong 17
    Other 2
    JCC(J) 0
  • 10:08 AM IST

New Delhi: The counting of votes for 151 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh began at 8 am on Tuesday and the final results are expected till noon.

Polling for 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats to elect corporators for 2,831 wards took place on December 21, Saturday. Re-polling was held at booth number 399 in Maharishi Valmiki Ward (32) in Raipur Municipal Corporation on December 23.

In six wards, corporators were elected unopposed. Besides, no nominations were received in three wards while all nominations were withdrawn in two places. Election was not held in a ward in Dornapal Nagar Panchayat due to the death of a candidate.

A voter turnout of 66.05 per cent was recorded, State Election Commissioner Thakur Ram Singh had said, adding that the figure was provisional and might increase.  There were 40,05,353 eligible voters, including 20,00,303 women.

The state will have indirect election for the posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of other civic bodies for the first time since its creation in 2000. As per the new rules, mayors and chairpersons will be elected by corporators and not directly by people.

(With agency inputs)