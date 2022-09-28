Raipur: A 30-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband to death with an axe in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district as she was upset about his frequent taunts about her dark complexion. As per reports, the victim used to call his wife ugly and frequently taunt her about her dark skin. The couple had also quarrelled on the issue several times in the past.Also Read - 3 People Killed, 6 Injured After Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District

On Saturday night, the couple entered into an argument on the same issue and in a fit of rage, Sangeeta attacked her husband with the axe kept in the house and killed him on the spot. The woman also allegedly chopped off the victim's genitals.

The police on Monday arrested Sangeeta Sonwani for allegedly killing her husband Anant Sonwani (40) in Amleshwar village on Sunday night, said Devansh Rathore, sub-divisional officer of police (Patan area). The victim had married the accused after the death of his first wife.

According to police, the accused tried to mislead the villagers the next morning by saying that someone had killed her husband, but later admitted to have committed the offence during police interrogation.

The woman has been booked under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and further probe is underway, Rathore said.

(With PTI inputs)