Raipur: In what could be seen as a bid to lessen the damage to government’s image, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday directed that a new cell phone be provided to the man, whose mobile was damaged during misbehaviour by the collector as a compensation. The CM’s order comes a day after videos of Surajpur District Collector Ranbir Sharma slapping a man and throwing away his phone went viral on social media. Also Read - Video: District Collector Slaps Man For 'Flouting Lockdown Norms' in Chhattisgarh

“Chief Minister @bhupeshbaghel has instructed that a new mobile phone should be made available to the youth in Surajpur as a compensation for the damaged mobile of the young man during misbehavior by the Collector,” tweeted the CMO. Also Read - Head Constable Killed in IED Blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh IAS Association on Sunday said that this kind of behaviour from a senior officer like him is not acceptable and advised him to compensate for the man’s phone from his personal income. “A senior officer should not behave like this. One can always take appropriate action against any person whose behaviour is not Covid appropriate but this kind of behaviour is not acceptable. Sharma should compensate for his phone from his personal income,” said CK Khaitan, President, Chhattisgarh IAS Association, in a statement issued today.

Mr Khaitan said that Mr Sharma has already apologised for the “unfortunate incident that happened yesterday”. “He can also speak to the parents of the boy and explain. The person in the video is not a minor,” he clarified further.

What’s the entire incident?

In videos circulating on social media, the District Collector Ranbir Sharma is seen slapping a man who attempts to show him a piece of paper and explain why he was outside during the lockdown. The collector then throws the man’s phone on the road and ask accompanying policemen to hit him. Mr Sharma is heard saying in the videos “maaro ise” (beat him).

The Surajpur collector later explained that the man in the viral video had lied to officials that he was on vacation and there was no proper documentation to justify his claim and the person also misbehaved with officials. He issued a public apology for his outburst stating that his intention was never to disrespect anybody. The man in the videos has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 norms.

(With inputs from ANI)