‘Chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao’: Abhijeet Dipke pens note to Diljit Dosanjh after ‘i’m an artist’ row, attends Delhi concert

Abhijeet Dipke attended Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert and shared an open letter recalling their June disagreement over the Jantar Mantar protest. Admitting that the singer's earlier remarks had hurt him, Dipke said his admiration for Diljit remained unchanged, adding, "Paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao."

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'Paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao': Abhijeet Dipke's message to Diljit after June row (PC: Twitter)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke attended Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Delhi on Thursday and shared a selfie with him on social media. He also wrote an open letter to the singer, recalling their disagreement over the CJP protest in June. In his message, Dipke said he was hurt by Diljit’s comments at the time but had no personal issues with the singer. He added that his respect and admiration for the artist had not changed.

Dipke said he continued to listen to Diljit’s music and had also attended his concert in Chicago in May, before returning to India. He praised the singer for his courage, honesty and ability to take Punjabi music and Indian culture to audiences around the world.

Explaining why the June remarks had upset him, Dipke said he had always looked up to Diljit as someone who supported important causes. However, he added that one disagreement should not affect the respect he had for the singer.

Abhijeet Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I’ve always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself. If anything, I’ve always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn’t changed.”

He ended his letter on a friendly note, asking Diljit to let the matter go and consider him a younger brother. He also used a line from one of the singer’s songs to express his affection.

“I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I’ve always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you’ve taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I’ve always admired about you,” he added.

“I guess that’s why the comment hurt a little, because I’ve always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn’t change the respect and admiration I have for you. Baaki paaji, chota bhai samajh ke mitti pao. At last, I would just like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyaar goriye.'”

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about the CJP protest?

The disagreement dates back to June, when Diljit was asked about the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar during an Instagram Live session.

The protest was linked to alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET paper-leak controversy. CJP supporters were demanding accountability from the government and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

When a fan asked Diljit about the agitation, the singer said he wanted to stay away from protests and political matters. He made it clear that he was an artist and not a politician.

“Keep me away from all this. Bro, I’m an artist. I’m no politician, I don’t know what you think I am,” Dosanjh said, according to news agency PTI.

Diljit also said he did not know enough about the issue to comment on it. He quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib, which speaks about the suffering in the world and finding peace through faith.

“Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara.” The line means that everyone in the world experiences sorrow, while those who take refuge in God’s name find peace.

“Look, everything in this world can never be right. So, those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don’t know anything,” he added.

His response disappointed some people, particularly those who remembered his support for farmers during the 2020 protest against the now-repealed farm laws.

Diljit later expressed support for protesting students

However, Diljit spoke about the student protest again in July, after the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20.

He urged authorities to listen to the students’ demands and criticised the violence reported during the Jantar Mantar protest. He also spoke about the backlash he had faced in the past for raising his voice on public issues.

The singer said he had been called anti-national several times and faced criticism and legal challenges after supporting the farmers’ protest.

Dipke’s latest message from Diljit’s Delhi concert appears to put the earlier disagreement behind them, with the CJP leader making it clear that his admiration for the singer remains unchanged.