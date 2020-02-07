New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered an FIR after receiving inputs that gangster Chhota Shakeel is hatching a plan to target influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states. Several of his operatives have been tasked with the project, reports said. The FIR was registered on January 27 on the complaint of a police officer, who had received information from a source about the “planned killings”, reported PTI.

The FIR stated that “information was received from a reliable source that underworld don Chhota Shakeel of D-gang has tasked his operatives to execute ‘targeted killing’ of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states”.

“The underworld operatives of D-gang have managed to arrange high-grade weapons. The delivery of weapons was also arranged by Shakeel and the communication for delivery was done through ‘end-to-end’ encrypted messaging applications,” added the FIR.

On the basis of technical analysis, the police said that this plan was made to “infuse terror in the minds of the people and create instability in the country.”

No specific ‘targets’ have been named in the FIR or come up during the investigation and the matter is being probed further, the police said.

Chhota Shakeel is an India-born underworld don. He had joined the D-Company in 1988 under Dawood Ibrahim and is reportedly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the criminal group. Shakeel became one of the most-wanted men in India after his alleged participation in the 1993 Bombay bombings. He is also wanted by the US government for international drug trafficking.