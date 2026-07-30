Chicken biryani in mid-day meal? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay considers major revamp in meal for school lunch

Apart from the biryani proposal, the government is also planning to improve the school breakfast menu.

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Chicken biryani in mid-day meal? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay considers major revamp in meal for school lunch

The Tamil Nadu government is considering a proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week to students under the state’s midday meal scheme. School Education Minister Rajmohan announced the proposal on Wednesday, saying the idea is aimed at making school meals more nutritious and appealing for students.

Speaking to reporters, the minister recalled how the state’s meal programme has evolved over the years. He said the Justice Party first introduced free meals, K. Kamaraj expanded it into the midday meal scheme, M. Karunanidhi added eggs, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) strengthened it by turning it into a nutritious meal programme, and J. Jayalalithaa further improved it by increasing the supply of eggs.

The minister said he now wants to take the scheme a step further by serving chicken biryani once every week. He added that he has submitted a detailed proposal, along with supporting data, to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who is currently reviewing the plan.

Apart from the biryani proposal, the government is also planning to improve the school breakfast menu. The minister said the current spending is around Rs. 15 per student, and the aim is to replace commonly served dishes such as wheat upma and rava upma with healthier and more tasty meal options.