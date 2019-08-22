New Delhi: With his arrest late on Wednesday in the INX media case, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram joined the club of high-profile personalities who are in jail.

The 73-year-old has been questioned in the case which was filed in 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to a media group for overseas funds of Rs 305 crore when he was the finance minister.

Here’s a look at other high-profile people who have been sent to jail:

Lalu Prasad Yadav: The former Bihar chief minister and railways minister is in Ranchi jail after being convicted in multi-crore fodder scam cases. In April this year, the apex court dismissed his bail plea.

The three cases in which Lalu has been convicted are related to the over Rs 900-crore fodder scam which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from treasuries in the Animal Husbandry Department in the early 1990s.

J Jayalalithaa: She was arrested in 1996 after Subramanian Swamy, then Janata Party chief, filed a case against her alleging that during her tenure as the Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996, she amassed properties worth Rs 66.65 crore, disproportionate to her known sources of income.

In September 2014, Jayalalithaa and three others were convicted in the disproportionate assets case. She was sentenced to four years in jail and fined Rs 100 crore. The AIADMK chief, after securing bail, returned to Chennai in October 2014 after spending 21 days in the Bangalore Central Jail. She died in December 2016 at the age of 68 after a prolonged illness.

Bangaru Laxman: The former BJP chief was in 2012 sentenced to four years in jail by a Delhi court for taking a bribe of Rs one lakh in a fictitious arms deal case. He was the president of the BJP from 2000 to 2001 and served as a minister of state for railways also. In April 2012, he was held guilty of taking a bribe from fake arms dealers to recommend the Defence Ministry to award them a contract for supplying thermal binoculars to the Army. He died in 2014.

A Raja: The 55-year-old former telecom minister and DMK leader was arrested on February 2, 2011, and got bail after 15 months in Delhi’s Tihar jail in the 2G spectrum scam. Raja, who was the minister in the Congress-led UPA government when 122 telecom spectrum licences were issued to eight companies in 2008 on first-come-first-serve basis, was acquitted later.

Kanimozhi: The 51-year-old daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi was in jail for six months in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. She was also acquitted by a special court in 2017.

B S Yediyurappa: The BJP’s first chief minister in Karnataka was arrested in October 2011 after a special Lokayukta court charged him in case of alleged irregularities in denotifying government land. He was released after spending 25 days in jail in 2011.

Suresh Kalmadi: The 75-year-old former president of the Indian Olympic Association and chairman of Commonwealth Games 2010 was arrested by the CBI in April 2011 for his alleged involvement in the Commonwealth Games scam. He walked out of Delhi’s Tihar jail in 2012 after spending nine months behind bars. After his arrest, the Congress suspended him.

Amar Singh: The 63-year-old former Samajwadi Party heavyweight and Rajya Sabha MP was sent to 13-day judicial custody in September 2011 for his alleged involvement in the 2008 cash-for-votes scam. Singh was denied bail and taken into custody after the court sent him to Delhi’s Tihar jail in the case in which he has been chargesheeted by the Delhi Police.

S P Tyagi: The 74-year-old former Air Force chief was arrested by the CBI in December 2016 for his alleged involvement in the Rs 450 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal bribery case. Tyagi, who retired in 2007, was the first chief of the Indian Air Force to be chargesheeted in a corruption or a criminal case by the CBI.