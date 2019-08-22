New Delhi: Congress party on Thursday threw weight behind its senior leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram after he was arrested late last night in the INX Media case by the CBI.

Addressing a press conference, senior leader and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asserted that the Grand Old Party stands by Chidambaram.

He termed the arrest of Chidambaram a ‘broad daylight murder of democracy and law’ and accused the Centre of “vindictive, malicious and selective manner in which Chidambaram has been persecuted and prosecuted is nothing short of brazen personal and political vendetta by the Modi government.”

Mounting an attack, Surjewala said that a seasoned politician with over 40 years of dedicated public service to his credit was arrested on the basis of statements given by a woman who is jailed for murdering her daughter.

This indirect reference was presumably a dig at Indrani Mukherjee, an accused-turned-approver in the INX Media case, who is currently lodged in a Mumbai prison in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Last year, Indrani had recorded her statement that she and her husband Peter Mukerjea paid nearly $1 million bribe to a foreign bank account held by Chidambaram in order to get clearances for INX Media, which was formerly owned by her husband Peter Mukerjea.

Calling the charges levelled against Chidambaram as false and fabricated, the Congress party maintained, “After over 5 years of futile investigation, for an alleged offence that took place in 2008, the authorities are unable to come out with any clear or precise allegation or a compelling case against Chidambaram. This leads to only one unmistakable conclusion – “false charges are being heaped upon senior political rivals to silence anyone and everyone in the country.”

Surjewala then ended the presser with ‘Satyamev Jayate’.