New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is out on a bail in the INX media case, on Thursday got emotional while taking questions on rapes and lynching during a press conference.

Mentioning that he found six incidents of rape and lynchings in one paper, Chidambaram expressed his horror by questioning what is the police doing and where is the fear of law.

“Shameful, that a section of people think they can get away with these acts of impunity. It is a complete break down of law and order in many parts of India. What is police doing, where is the fear of law,” Chidambaram said.

#WATCH Congress leader P Chidambaram gets emotional while answering a question on rapes & lynchings. pic.twitter.com/UDwY42vQsl — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

In a gruesome incident that took place a few days ago in Telangana, 26-year-old Priyanka Reddy was gangraped and later set ablaze by the perpetrators. Since then, a chain of such incidents has come to light, shaking the nation’s conscience. There has been a pan-India outrage over the incidents of rape with people condemning such acts od brutality and demanding stricter punishment for the accused.

Notably, the Congress leader was granted bail in the INX Media case by Supreme Court on Wednesday evening. He walked out of the Tihar Jail almost after 106 days.

He was on August 21 arrested from his residence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with a probe into granting of the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to the INX Media when he was Finance Minister.