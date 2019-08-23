New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who has been sent to CBI’s custody till August 26 in connection to a money laundering case of INX Media, is reported to have spent his first night at the agency ‘quiet, sleepless and without food’.

Chidambaram spent Wednesday night at the CBI headquarters before being interrogated on Thursday and produced before a PMLA court.

Read: INX Media Case: Chidambaram in CBI Custody Till Aug 26; SC to Hear His Plea Today

According to a Times of India report, “He remained quiet through the night and hardly spoke even when CBI officials and doctors spoke to him. Doctors asked him about his ailments and took down his vitals which came out to be normal.”

The senior Congress leader was housed in suite 5 on the ground floor which was guarded by two CBI officials throughout the night.

Now, with another three nights to go in the CBI custody, Chidambaram is believed to be sent to Tihar jail once his remand ends.

News agency IANS quoted a senior official, “We are not concerned with the period of CBI or ED custody. We are making preparations for his judicial custody, as he is expected to be lodged in Tihar, as per the jurisdiction.”

Sources said as of now, Chidambaram, if not granted bail in coming weeks, would be lodged in Jail No 7 meant for economic offenders.

Besides economic offenders, the accused involved in crimes against women, including molestation cases, are also kept in Jail No 7.

As per jail manual, inmates sleep on the floor, but senior citizens are provided a ‘wooden takht’ without a mattress. Sources said after a medical test, Chidambaram, 73, would be provided this to sleep.

He will have to eat food prepared in the jail. The food (lunch and dinner) includes a bowl of dal, one of vegetables and 4 to 5 chapattis.

Reportedly, on his first-night stay at the CBI headquarters, Chidambaram had asked for home-cooked food but was refused since it requires a court order- thereby he stayed hungry for the remaining night.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna will hear Chidambaram’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him anticipatory bail in two cases. Both the cases, being pursued by CBI and ED, come up for hearing on Friday.

With IANS inputs