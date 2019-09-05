New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram will go to Tihar jail as the special court has ordered judicial custody till September 19 in INX Media case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chidambaram filed an application before the Rouse Avenue Court seeking direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody which was accepted by the court.

He also sought direction for the jail authorities to provide a special cell with adequate security.

The lawyers of Chidambaram also moved an application in the court stating that he wants to surrender in the case probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court has issued a notice to the ED and sought a reply. The hearing will be held on September 12 on Chidambaram’s surrender application.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court had rejected Chidambaram‘s bail plea against the Delhi High Court’s verdict to deny him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case lodged by the ED.

“Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation…It’s not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Economic offences stand at the different footing and it has to be dealt with a different approach,” said the top court.

The court said that the investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct a probe into the case.

Following the court’s dismissal, Chidambaram withdrew his appeal challenging trial court’s order of sending him to CBI custody.