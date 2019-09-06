New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case, got no special facilities at the prison and being treated like any other under-trial. Like other inmates, the veteran Congress leader had rotis (chapati), dal, sabji and rice in dinner.

He started his day with a light breakfast on Friday. At around 6 AM, the veteran Congress leader was given tea for breakfast along with bread, poha, and porridge. He will also have access to the prison’s library and can watch television for a specified period like others.

The court has allowed him to carry his medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in the Tihar prison as he was a protectee under Z-security. Notably, the Congress leader had filed an application before the Rouse Avenue Court seeking direction to ensure safe detention with some other facilities while in judicial custody.

Other things like western toilet which the Court asked will be provided,” said Sandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar Prison.

The Congress leader was brought to the prison on Thursday evening. He is lodged in Jail no.7, which usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases.

Yesterday, the special court, which gave the order for his judicial custody till September 19, in an observation had said that it’s not a case where the accused can be ‘released’ at the stage of considering the extension of his remand as submitted by the counsel for accused.