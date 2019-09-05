New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram made some special requests to the Delhi court after the court ordered his judicial custody till September 19 for being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram’s lawyer and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had requested special facilities including adequate security for the former minister as he has Z-level security.

The Rouse Avenue Court granted the request for special facilities including separate cell, a bathroom with western-style facilities, a cot, medicines and security.

“P Chidambaram will be kept in Jail no 7 and in a separate cell. Roti, dal and sabzi will be given to him. Other things like western toilet which the Court asked will be provided,” said Sandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar Prison.

The court, in an observation, said that it is not a case where the accused can be released at the stage of considering the extension of remand as submitted by the senior counsel.

“The investigation of the case is still in progress. The CBI has apprehension that because of his status and position the investigation may be hampered,” the court observed.

Chidambaram said that he is only worried about the economy while his son Karti Chidambaram said that he doesn’t see any merit in the judicial custody of his father, particularly for the events that happened 11 years ago.

“They (CBI) are still nowhere close even of filing a charge sheet. I hope that I will have my father back home very quickly,” said Karti.