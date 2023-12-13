Chief Commissioner For PWDs Orders Ban On Off-the-shelf And E-commerce Sale Of Hearing Aids

The Chief Commissioner has issued an order banning online and over the counter sale of hearing aids.

Representational image (unsplash.com)

Sale Of Hearing Aids: In a case filed by the Secretary, the Indian Speech Language and Hearing Association (ISHA) against an e-Commerce venture namely, India Mart Inter Mesh Ltd. over the indiscrete sale of hearing aids using their App or online platform, the Chief Commissioner has issued an order on Tuesday banning such online and over the counter sale of hearing aids.

Trending Now

The Chief Commissioner, Rajesh Aggarwal, recognizing the inherent risk and at times irreparable damage to the persons with hearing impairment who without professional consultancy from the prescribed field experts procure and use the instruments.

You may like to read

The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) after hearing the complainant as well as the e-Commerce venture concluded that before a hearing aid is identified and purchased, the user has to go through testing, obtain a prescription from the professional and only after their recommendations based on the needs of the patient, a hearing aid can be given.

The CCPD directed to remove all listing/advertisement related to hearing aids from the website of the India Mart till it sets up a proper process of screening by the subject professionals and submits the compliance within a period of three months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.