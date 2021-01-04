New Delhi: The chief medical officer (CMO) of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 disease on Monday. He also had diabetes and was hospitalised at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences since December 29 and was put on ventilator on Saturday (January 2). Also Read - OMG! This Surat Miniature Artist Carved Magnificent Artefacts on Betel Nuts

Confirming the news, Additional CMO Harinandan said, "CMO Jitendra Pal died at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. Pal was taken to the hospital on December 29 after his condition deteriorated."

According to a report, Ballia's District Magistrate, SP Shahi said that the Officer was leading the district against COVID in these testing times for six months and made highest sacrifice in the service of the district and people.

Pal was reportedly a chest specialist and completed his MBBS from Kanpur and used to handle tuberculosis patients during his past postings.

As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 8,403 COVID-19 deaths and 5,88,171 cases, according to official data.