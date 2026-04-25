Home

News

Delhi CM reviews heat wave plan 2026, issues key instructions

Delhi CM reviews heat wave plan 2026, issues key instructions

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta reviewed summer plans and ordered ground-level action. Scroll down for details.

Delhi CM reviews heat wave plan 2026, issues key instructions

Heat Wave Action Plan 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a detailed review of the preparations under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. The departments and officers have been directed that every safeguard against extreme heat must be visible on the ground and delivered in time.

Instructions issued include:

•⁠ ⁠Adequate bed capacity in hospitals

•⁠ ⁠Immediate public awareness campaigns

•⁠ ⁠Full heatwave treatment facilities in ambulances

•⁠ ⁠Water Bell system in all schools

•⁠ ⁠Clean drinking water at hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices and DTC bus stands

•⁠ ⁠ORS availability at all designated locations

Also Read: CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates New Water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Focus on health and emergency response

The Delhi Chief Minister instructed the concerned health authorities to have adequate bed capacities in the hospitals to handle cases which are related to heat. The ambulances have also been given directions to remain completely equipped with the treatment for heatwave facilities to give quick care to the patients during emergencies.

Awareness and measures at the school level

The departments have also been directed to launch quick public awareness campaigns to spread awareness. The schools have also been told to implement the “water bell” system so that the students can drink water during the intervals in school hours.

Increase in water facilities across city

The special focus has been put on providing clean drinking water in public places. The arrangements for the same will be provided to hospitals, schools, police stations, Atal canteens, post offices, and DTC bus stands. The government has also told to make sure that the uninterrupted functioning of the water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs is present across the capital city.

Monitoring to happen on ground

The chief minister clearly stated that all the measures and precautions should be implemented effectively and monitored on a regular basis. CM Rekha Gupta highlighted that preparedness should become relief for the citizens in the city during the times of peak summer conditions. With this step, the Delhi government aims to minimise the impact of heatwaves. In addition, this step is being taken to ensure public safety in the upcoming months.

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital

The directions have also been given to make sure there is an uninterrupted operational tendency of the tankers, water coolers and water ATMs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.