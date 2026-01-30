15 lakh teachers to avail benefits as CM Yogi approves cashless treatment in private hospitals, check details here

Home

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has taken a major step in the state toward medical treatment for teachers. The Chief Minister approved the cashless medical treatment scheme for the teachers and staff across the state of Uttar Pradesh. The decision was taken during a meeting held in Lucknow. It will permit the beneficiaries to get traeatment on cashless basis. The scheme can be availed at both government and empanelled private hospitals. It’s most likely to benefit as much as 15 lakh persons.

Who will receive the benefit?

The cashless medical treatment facility will include several teaching and non-teaching personnel. This comprises of teachers and the vocational subject experts, who are working in the aided schools, which fall under the Secondary Education Department, along with the honorary teachers. In addition, the staff members of aided and self-financed schools, which are recognised by the Sanskrit Education Council and the Secondary Education Council, will also get the benefit. The vocational subject experts who are working on the honorarium basis, working in both government and aided secondary schools, will also be eligible, alongside their dependent family members.

The scheme includes para-teachers, special educators, and instructors, who work in the schools, which fall under the Basic Education Council. Others who will be covered include the wardens, full-time, part-time teachers at Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and the cooks who work under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana, along with their dependents.

How much will the government spend?

The Secondary Education Minister, Gulab Devi stated that almost 2.97 lakh beneficiaries will be coming under the scheme. The estimated expenditure will cost nearly Rs. 89.25 crore.

The Basic Education Minister, Sandeep Singh mentioned that the scheme will be benefitting more than 11.95 lakh persons, who are connected with the Basic Education Council alone. The cost for this is estimated to be Rs. 358.61 crore, annually.

Cashless medical treatment of teachers in UP

The cashless medical treatment for teachers will be available at both government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals. The prices will be in line with the ones, that have been fixed under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana and guidelines of the National Health Authority.

