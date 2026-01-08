Home

News

CM Yogi ensures arrangements for rain shelters in every district of UP

CM Yogi ‘ensures arrangements for rain shelters’ in every district of UP

The Chief Minister said that the government has given directions for setting up the rain shelters in every district.

CM Yogi talks about operating rain shelters

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, addressed a press conference in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, i.e., January 7. The Chief Minister said that he had looked after the arrangements of the temporary shelters in Gorakhpur, Bargadwa, and Rapti Nagar. He highlighted that the operations of rain shelters are being done in an organised way, as reported by ANI.

CM Yogi on setting up rain shelters in UP

According to the reports, the Chief Minister said that the government has given directions for setting up the rain shelters in every district. The Uttar Pradesh CM also said that the distribution of woollen clothes and blankets has also been done to ensure help for the people in need. In the press conference, he reported, “Today, in Gorakhpur, I had the opportunity to inspect the rain shelters in Bargadwa and Rapti Nagar and distribute woollen clothes to the needy,” CM Yogi Adityanath told reporters.”

Rain shelters in Gorakhpur

As per the report of ANI, the Chief Minister mentioned that there are 19 rain shelters which are functioning in the metropolitan area of Gorakhpur. CM Yogi stated that the rain shelters will aid in giving accommodation on a temporary basis to over 1,000 individuals who were previously living in the open.

CM Yogi’s tweet

The Chief Minister shared a tweet which translated to, “Ensuring that no destitute or helpless person faces hardship during the cold wave is our top priority. With this resolve, @UPGovt has ensured proper arrangements for rain shelters in every district of the state. Today, I inspected the rain shelters operated by the state government in Bargadwa and Rapti Nagar in Gorakhpur. I gathered information about the facilities available there, interacted with the people present, and distributed food, woolen clothes, and blankets to them.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

शीतलहर में कोई भी बेसहारा और असहाय परेशान न हो, यह हमारी शीर्ष प्राथमिकता है। इसी संकल्प के साथ @UPGovt ने प्रदेश के प्रत्येक जनपद में रैन बसेरों की समुचित व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की है। आज गोरखपुर के बरगदवाँ और राप्तीनगर में प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा संचालित रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण किया।… pic.twitter.com/vNaJR5dfKN — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.